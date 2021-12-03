Reston Wealth Management LLC Has $313,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Reston Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,359,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,084.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 351.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $983.50 and its 200-day moving average is $779.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Tesla’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $754.40.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $1,330,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,840,080 shares of company stock worth $3,093,110,851. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

