Reston Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 1.3% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after buying an additional 15,240 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 440.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $609,000.

SCHE opened at $30.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.54. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

