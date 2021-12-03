Reviewing ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) and ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA)

ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) and ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ADM Tronics Unlimited and ENDRA Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADM Tronics Unlimited -16.00% -17.95% -9.96% ENDRA Life Sciences N/A -101.75% -87.74%

8.5% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 73.0% of ADM Tronics Unlimited shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ADM Tronics Unlimited and ENDRA Life Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADM Tronics Unlimited $3.09 million 2.41 -$600,000.00 ($0.01) -11.00 ENDRA Life Sciences $10,000.00 3,542.37 -$11.73 million ($0.39) -2.15

ADM Tronics Unlimited has higher revenue and earnings than ENDRA Life Sciences. ADM Tronics Unlimited is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ENDRA Life Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

ADM Tronics Unlimited has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENDRA Life Sciences has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for ADM Tronics Unlimited and ENDRA Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADM Tronics Unlimited 0 0 0 0 N/A ENDRA Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ADM Tronics Unlimited beats ENDRA Life Sciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. operates as a technology-based developer and manufacturer, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of environmentally safe chemical products for industrial use; non-toxic composite fabricating resin; non-invasive, electronic therapy technology, electronic development and production and topical, dermatological products. It operates through the following business segments: Chemical, Electronic, and Engineering. The Chemical segment offers water-based chemical products used for the food packaging and converting industries, and antistatic conductive paints, coatings and other products. The Electronics segment includes its Sonotron and Action subsidiaries. The Engineering segment provides certain engineering services, including research, development, quality control and quality assurance services, along with regulatory compliance services. The company was founded by Alfonso DiMino on November 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Northvale, NJ.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc. develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

