Reviewing Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) & Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) and Yext (NYSE:YEXT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Mawson Infrastructure Group alerts:

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Yext’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A -108.20% -95.01% Yext -23.04% -40.48% -15.02%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mawson Infrastructure Group and Yext, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Yext 1 1 2 0 2.25

Mawson Infrastructure Group currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 79.51%. Yext has a consensus price target of $15.88, suggesting a potential upside of 68.35%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than Yext.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.1% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of Yext shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Yext shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Yext’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A N/A -$4.93 million $0.16 59.19 Yext $354.66 million 3.40 -$94.69 million ($0.69) -13.67

Mawson Infrastructure Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yext. Yext is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mawson Infrastructure Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yext has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mawson Infrastructure Group beats Yext on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

About Yext

Yext, Inc. is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp. It offers the Yext Knowledge Engine package on subscription basis, which has an access to Listings, Pages, Reviews and other features. The Listing feature provides customers with control over their digital presence, including their location and other related attributes published on the used third-party applications. The Pages feature allows customers to establish landing pages on their own websites and to manage digital content on those sites, including calls to action. The Reviews presence enables customers to encourage and facilitate reviews from end consumers. The company was founded by Howard Lerman, Brent Metz, and Brian Distelburger in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.