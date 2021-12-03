Reviewing TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) and PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB)

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) and PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.6% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of PS Business Parks shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of PS Business Parks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

TPG RE Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. PS Business Parks pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. TPG RE Finance Trust pays out 218.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PS Business Parks pays out 75.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TPG RE Finance Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. TPG RE Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TPG RE Finance Trust and PS Business Parks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG RE Finance Trust 0 1 2 1 3.00 PS Business Parks 0 2 1 0 2.33

TPG RE Finance Trust presently has a consensus price target of $14.13, indicating a potential upside of 12.91%. PS Business Parks has a consensus price target of $182.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.21%. Given TPG RE Finance Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe TPG RE Finance Trust is more favorable than PS Business Parks.

Risk & Volatility

TPG RE Finance Trust has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PS Business Parks has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TPG RE Finance Trust and PS Business Parks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG RE Finance Trust $284.21 million 3.39 -$136.83 million $0.44 28.43 PS Business Parks $415.62 million 11.84 $173.55 million $5.53 32.29

PS Business Parks has higher revenue and earnings than TPG RE Finance Trust. TPG RE Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PS Business Parks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TPG RE Finance Trust and PS Business Parks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG RE Finance Trust 44.66% 11.28% 2.97% PS Business Parks 46.61% 19.24% 9.69%

Summary

PS Business Parks beats TPG RE Finance Trust on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

