REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.74 EPS

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.74, Fidelity Earnings reports. REX American Resources had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

Shares of REX traded up $9.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.93. The company had a trading volume of 30,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,215. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.94. REX American Resources has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $116.86. The stock has a market cap of $644.45 million, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in REX American Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,506 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in REX American Resources by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in REX American Resources by 320.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in REX American Resources by 123.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in REX American Resources by 8.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,768 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

