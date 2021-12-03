RFG Advisory LLC Has $282,000 Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,279 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.15.

TJX Companies stock opened at $70.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $76.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.63 and a 200-day moving average of $68.31.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.