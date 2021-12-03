RFG Advisory LLC Invests $228,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 107.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $301.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $312.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. Moderna’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.93.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $8,948,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,386,843.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.85, for a total value of $2,309,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,250 shares of company stock worth $142,136,645 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

