RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Redfin by 55.8% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,994,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,685 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Redfin by 24.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Redfin by 5.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,436,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,808,000 after purchasing an additional 536,058 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Redfin by 13.9% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Redfin by 16,944.4% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 24,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Redfin alerts:

RDFN opened at $39.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -52.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $37.87 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.21.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.23.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $80,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $141,047.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,750 shares of company stock worth $4,583,108. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Redfin Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.