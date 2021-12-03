RFG Advisory LLC Sells 392 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,240 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.0% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.6% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.3% in the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.39.

NYSE LEN opened at $113.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.95. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $71.23 and a 1-year high of $114.39.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.58%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

