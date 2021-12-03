RH (NYSE:RH) Receives $732.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

RH (NYSE:RH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $732.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen raised their target price on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Get RH alerts:

NYSE:RH traded down $20.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $540.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $646.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $664.65. RH has a 52 week low of $411.88 and a 52 week high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.90 EPS. RH’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RH will post 25.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of RH by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.