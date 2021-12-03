Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires 319 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.4% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 155,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,024,000 after acquiring an additional 12,614 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Financial Advisory lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 54,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.01. 3,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,795. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.77. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $183.52 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.