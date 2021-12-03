Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys 406 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 82.3% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at $66,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.50.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.59. 44,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,634,488. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

