Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lessened its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,431 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 115.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of eBay by 515.4% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 342.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

Shares of EBAY traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.71. The company had a trading volume of 147,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,276,800. The firm has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.65 and a 200-day moving average of $70.67. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.67 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.95%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $104,396.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $309,446.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,630 shares of company stock worth $6,252,304 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

