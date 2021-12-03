Ridgewood Investments LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.37. The company had a trading volume of 27,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,772. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $81.21 and a 52 week high of $83.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.

