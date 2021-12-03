Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 77 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Ridgewood Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $244.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,015. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.24. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $198.89 and a 12-month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

