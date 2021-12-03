Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) versus Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Head to Head Contrast

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) and Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Rimini Street and Trip.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rimini Street -4.37% -8.25% 4.95% Trip.com Group 18.09% 1.28% 0.67%

66.1% of Rimini Street shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.9% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.4% of Rimini Street shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Rimini Street has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trip.com Group has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Rimini Street and Trip.com Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rimini Street 0 3 2 0 2.40 Trip.com Group 0 2 9 0 2.82

Rimini Street currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 70.18%. Trip.com Group has a consensus target price of $44.82, indicating a potential upside of 55.78%. Given Rimini Street’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rimini Street is more favorable than Trip.com Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rimini Street and Trip.com Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rimini Street $326.78 million 1.64 $12.98 million ($0.31) -19.90 Trip.com Group $2.81 billion 6.14 -$491.00 million $0.91 31.62

Rimini Street has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Trip.com Group. Rimini Street is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trip.com Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Trip.com Group beats Rimini Street on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C. Shay on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

