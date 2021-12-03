RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CFO Mitesh Dhruv Sells 319 Shares

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $68,852.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE RNG opened at $198.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of -69.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.63 and a 12 month high of $449.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.62 and a 200-day moving average of $251.56.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $863,936,000 after purchasing an additional 918,512 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,224,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,983,000 after purchasing an additional 453,242 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 1,677.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 409,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,041,000 after purchasing an additional 386,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter worth $69,274,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. Northland Securities lowered their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on RingCentral from $390.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RingCentral from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.90.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.