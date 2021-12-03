RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 127,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,132,532 shares.The stock last traded at $12.76 and had previously closed at $12.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.64.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.67 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.47% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 178.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RLJ)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

