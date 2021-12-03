Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,259,583 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,189 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.11% of QUALCOMM worth $162,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,672 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares during the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the third quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 118,405 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $15,272,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $502,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $177.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $188.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.04.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Summit Insights lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

