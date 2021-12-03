Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $237.25 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,222,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,828 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.26% of Zoetis worth $237,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Zoetis by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $265,853.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,976,947. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS opened at $223.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.37 and a 200 day moving average of $199.86. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $228.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $105.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.78, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.30.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

