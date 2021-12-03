Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 732,480 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25,540 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.7% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $329,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,516 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 29.6% in the third quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 1,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Acas LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the third quarter. Acas LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $505.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.12.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $525.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $491.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $560.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

