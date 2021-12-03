Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 132,620 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,315,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,620 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $179,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $277,982,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 256.2% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,485 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 1,277.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,725,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,031 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 397.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,934,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,868 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI opened at $57.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.38. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.62 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.34.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

