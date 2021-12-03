Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 50,951 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 843,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,951 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.59% of Cummins worth $189,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,584,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,662,000 after acquiring an additional 43,799 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,101,000 after buying an additional 39,451 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 10.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,023,000 after buying an additional 185,095 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Cummins by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,588,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,411,000 after purchasing an additional 63,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cummins by 6.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,518,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,099,000 after purchasing an additional 95,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CMI opened at $215.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.82. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $209.09 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The firm has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

