Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,045,227 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 47,769 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 0.8% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.17% of Verizon Communications worth $380,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.55 and a 200-day moving average of $54.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.74 and a twelve month high of $61.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

