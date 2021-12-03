Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $216,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,868.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,786.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,622.98. The stock has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,085.85 and a one year high of $1,941.36.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $30.93 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,680 shares of company stock worth $21,459,935 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,825.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,820.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,733.71.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

