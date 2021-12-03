Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,500 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the October 31st total of 251,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.4 days.

RHHVF stock opened at $393.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $387.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.69. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $308.57 and a fifty-two week high of $411.44.

Get Roche alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roche currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.