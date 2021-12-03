Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) PT Lowered to $15.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

RKT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.65.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

NYSE RKT opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 24.49 and a quick ratio of 24.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.45.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 70.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 2,865.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 3.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.