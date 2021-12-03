Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.80

Shares of Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 6040 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

RKLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.27.

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). Equities analysts expect that Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Huyett purchased 25,000 shares of Rockley Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $164,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile (NYSE:RKLY)

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

