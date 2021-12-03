Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 360 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a CHF 360 target price on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ROG has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 443 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 400 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 374.85.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 1-year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1-year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.