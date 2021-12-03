Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) will report ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.17). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.77). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.94). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Roivant Sciences.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV opened at $8.84 on Friday. Roivant Sciences has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.83.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

