Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH reduced its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,268 shares during the period. Rollins accounts for about 1.8% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned approximately 0.08% of Rollins worth $13,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 179.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 80,835 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

ROL stock opened at $32.27 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $41.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.18.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.23 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 31.82%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

