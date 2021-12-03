Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Romeo Power Inc. is an energy technology company focused on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles. Romeo Power Inc., formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES, CA. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RMO. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Romeo Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen cut Romeo Power from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Romeo Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Romeo Power currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.64.

NYSE:RMO opened at $3.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.13. Romeo Power has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $38.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the third quarter worth $50,000. 33.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Romeo Power

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

