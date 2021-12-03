Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,585 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.19% of Vera Bradley worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,068,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,410,000 after buying an additional 116,907 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 14.2% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,449,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,349,000 after buying an additional 305,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 6.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,529,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after buying an additional 96,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after buying an additional 48,960 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 5.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 656,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after buying an additional 35,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

VRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

In other news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $99,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRA stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.83. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $13.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.94.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.