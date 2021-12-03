Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.47, Fidelity Earnings reports. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Royal Bank of Canada’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $100.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $142.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $79.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.939 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.98.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

