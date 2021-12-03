Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) by 62.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.14% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CATH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 41,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 83.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CATH opened at $56.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.02. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a twelve month low of $44.86 and a twelve month high of $61.25.

