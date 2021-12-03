Royal Bank of Canada Sells 53,049 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 69.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,215 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 53,049 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.06% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,466 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 12,120 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $34.79 on Friday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.92.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.