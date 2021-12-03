Royal Bank of Canada Sells 538,725 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538,725 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRMW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,509,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Primo Water by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 448,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 77,828 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water during the 2nd quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 155,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 55,725 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRMW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primo Water presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $16.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -125.38 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. Primo Water Co. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $20.12.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.69 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently -184.62%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,868 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $140,050.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,367,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,335,412.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 14,453 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $259,720.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 522,730 shares of company stock worth $9,720,361. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

