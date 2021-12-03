Royal Bank of Canada Sells 8,846 Shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,846 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.18% of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 33.3% in the second quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 58.1% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 11.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PMM opened at $8.51 on Friday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $8.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in healthcare, education, industrials, and housing sectors. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

