Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,749,000 after acquiring an additional 40,487 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 132.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 40,025 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the second quarter valued at $692,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 54,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter.

JHMD opened at $33.05 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $39.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.25.

