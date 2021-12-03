Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.66 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, December 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.66 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

RY has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a C$144.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$141.94.

Shares of RY stock opened at C$128.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$182.56 billion and a PE ratio of 12.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$130.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$128.19. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$102.74 and a twelve month high of C$134.23.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.30, for a total value of C$672,182.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$741,775.76. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.24, for a total transaction of C$69,558.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$522,507.36. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,053 shares of company stock worth $2,222,843.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.69%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

