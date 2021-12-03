Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Short Interest Update

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the October 31st total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of RYKKY stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.65. 93,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,886. Ryohin Keikaku has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.01.

About Ryohin Keikaku

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. engages in the operation of exclusive stores of MUJI. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Business, East Asia Business, Europe and Americas Business, South-West Asia and Oceania Business, and Others. The Domestic Business segment handles the procurement, logistics, and product sales across Japan through the internet and domestic stores.

