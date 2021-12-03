S Robson Walton Sells 409,231 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 409,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $57,038,616.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Walmart alerts:

On Monday, November 29th, S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total transaction of $59,372,603.64.

On Tuesday, September 21st, S Robson Walton sold 384,073 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.51, for a total transaction of $55,118,316.23.

On Thursday, September 16th, S Robson Walton sold 173,571 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $25,183,416.39.

On Thursday, September 9th, S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $146,460,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, S Robson Walton sold 330,359 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $48,955,900.21.

On Friday, September 3rd, S Robson Walton sold 544,383 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total transaction of $81,134,842.32.

WMT stock opened at $135.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.40. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The company has a market cap of $377.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Walmart by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $10,859,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 596,057 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,054,000 after purchasing an additional 60,858 shares during the period. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $3,257,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.