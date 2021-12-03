Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of BRW stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $4.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61.

In other Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,670 shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $67,482.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 422,921 shares of company stock worth $1,948,081 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,751,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 88,102 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $975,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares during the period.

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on December 2, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

