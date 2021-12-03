Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from €155.00 to €145.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Safran traded as low as $27.58 and last traded at $27.85, with a volume of 195004 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.97.

SAFRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

