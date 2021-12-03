SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.070-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $415.50 million-$417.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $410.82 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.060 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAIL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.54.

SailPoint Technologies stock traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.20. The company had a trading volume of 11,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,860. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.79 and a beta of 1.85. SailPoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.18.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CFO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,177,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 923,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,506,885.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,548 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,177. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,520 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of SailPoint Technologies worth $30,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

