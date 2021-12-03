SakeToken (SAKE) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.37 Million

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, SakeToken has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One SakeToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0331 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SakeToken has a market cap of $3.37 million and $25,435.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

SakeToken Profile

SakeToken (SAKE) is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 136,268,758 coins and its circulating supply is 101,852,504 coins. SakeToken’s official website is sakeswap.finance . SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

Buying and Selling SakeToken

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SakeToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SakeToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SakeToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

