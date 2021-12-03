salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $262.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $290.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $256.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.90, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.85, for a total transaction of $5,237,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total value of $1,141,435.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,140,072.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 632,477 shares of company stock valued at $177,857,499 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

