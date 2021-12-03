salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Decreased by GPM Growth Investors Inc.

GPM Growth Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,069 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM stock traded down $6.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $254.85. 102,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,233,637. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $290.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.61. The company has a market cap of $249.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $1,092,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,141,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total transaction of $5,071,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 632,477 shares of company stock worth $177,857,499 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays set a $348.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.