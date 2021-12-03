salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $298.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Salesforce is benefiting from a robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation. The rapid adoption of its cloud-based solutions is driving demand for its products. Salesforce’s sustained focus on introducing more aligned products as per customer needs is driving its top-line. Continued deal wins in the international market is another growth driver. Furthermore, the recent acquisition of Slack would position the company to be a leader in enterprise team collaboration solution space and better compete with Microsoft’s Teams product. However, stiff competition is a concern. Besides, unfavorable currency fluctuations along with increasing investments in international expansions and data centers are an overhang on near-term profitability. The stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

CRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, FBN Securities upped their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $325.23.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $261.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.61. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $255.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total value of $1,141,435.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,140,072.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 632,477 shares of company stock valued at $177,857,499 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 39,768 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

